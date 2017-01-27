Man arrested, accused of making threats on social media

HUMBOLDT – A man who allegedly made a threat on Facebook, asking if anyone wanted to go “on a mass killing spree” with him was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 25, said Dwight D’Evelyn, Sheriff’s spokesman.

The post identified the person who wrote the threat as Thomas Hunter, D’Evelyn said, and he went on to say he had already picked out some “prey” and would use “fun-filled way” to kill them in “some of the most entertaining crime scenes we’ve ever imagined.”

The post was brought to the attention of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office by an anonymous tipster.

YCSO detectives found two possible addresses for Hunter, D’Evelyn said: one in Humboldt, in the 2800 block of Hecla Street, about a block from an elementary school, and a second in Prescott Valley.

Deputies went to the school in Humboldt to provide security, and notified schools in Humboldt, Mayer and Spring Valley about the threat, advising them to lock down the schools.

Detectives also notified Prescott Valley Police and asked them to check the address in PV.

When police were unable to locate Hunter, YCSO detectives went to the Hecla Street address and found Hunter there.

“When confronted, Hunter claimed the post was a ‘joke,’” D’Evelyn said.

Hunter was arrested and charged with inciting or inducing to promote terror.

He was booked into the Camp Verde jail on a $20,000 bond.

“Any threats to our schools or the community, by whatever means, including social media, will not be taken lightly and we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” said Sheriff Scott Mascher.