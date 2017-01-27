Kingman girl, 10, is missing (Found)

- UPDATE 1 p.m.: It's been reported that this missing girl has been found. We have removed the article from the main story list.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Tyrene Mahana Putasoy of Kingman. Putasoy was last seen at her sitter’s residence in the 3800 block of East Neal Avenue in Kingman Friday morning around 5 a.m.

Putasoy is Native American, 4-foot-10, approximately 80 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. There’s no description on her clothes other than wearing black shoes. She has a purple and yellow blanket with her and her home is on Detroit Avenue.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, MCSO has issued an Attempt to Locate (ATL) bulletin to local law enforcement for Putasoy.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girl is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753.

(Editor's Note: It may seem like a million-to-one chance that someone in the Prescott area will spot this missing girl from Kingman, but we believe any parent would want that million-to-one chance for their child.)