Friday Catchall: Ironic marijuana ‘high’ in Yavapai County

The Friday Catchall:

• MARIJUANA – Our county is higher than everyone else! Well, not exactly.

You may not have caught the irony in a story we published this week about Yavapai County having the most medical marijuana cardholders per capita in Arizona, according to the state Department of Health Services.

I am not referring to the use of the word “higher,” though that is funny.

We currently rank No. 1 in the state — 2.9 percent of Yavapai County’s residents are medical marijuana cardholders. The top five counties rounded out with Gila County, 2.2 percent; Coconino County, 2.0 percent; Mohave, 2.0 percent; and Maricopa, 1.7 percent.

So who are the users of the — get this — 29 tons of pot statewide in 2016? Some assume it’s the rehab community, others have chimed in it’s the veterans. I say it’s across the board — Millennials, Baby Boomers who were teens in the ’60s, veterans, and so on. All we do know for sure is the cardholders are 2-1 men outnumbering women, and a Prescott Valley dispensary manager said her customers tend to be older.

Now, that ironic part: Yavapai County soundly defeated the legalization of marijuana in 2016 (56.56 percent of voters said ‘no’) and our county’s voters also said ‘no’ to medical marijuana in 2010 (55.15 percent), the latter of which, of course, did pass.

As for finding out for sure exactly who these cannabis users are, the only way to tell would be to have access to the cardholders’ personal information, which is not public.

• THE WALL — I liked the insight from a reader, who chimed in Thursday about what we should do to better manage people who come here illegally to work. Build a wall, as President Trump wants to do?

No, we don’t “need to build a multi-billion dollar wall we’ll have to pay for, no matter what Trump says.” What would be better is to utilize the E-Verify system that forces businesses to hire documented workers.

Through that, the reader says, “Fine the employers who hire illegals! Better yet, toss them in the slammer. … America’s where the jobs — and the money — are. No jobs, no money; no money, no illegals.”

In a perfect world, they’re right. We have found, however, that businesses that ignore E-Verify and get fined are few and far between.

I see his viewpoint as enforce the laws on the books first, which would always be a great idea.

• RANT — A reader put forward she loves “the idea of reversible lanes on the I-17 and would be happy to pay a toll to use them. Trucks still need to be restricted to the right lanes.”

I completely agree. On a trip to the Valley of the Sun this past week, heading down toward Black Canyon City from Sunset Point, it was quite unnerving to have a semi riding my bumper at 65-plus mph. (And, yes, I was in the left lane at the time.)

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): For the price ($16) you cannot go wrong with Folk Sessions’ 14th Anniversary Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on the Prescott Center for the Arts mainstage, 208 N. Marina St.

Entertainment includes Eric Ramsey with Three-Legged Dog, Tom and Christa Agostino, the Gurley Girls, Antique Parts, and Garrick Rawlings! For more info, call 928-445-3286 or visit pca-az.net.

Enjoy your weekend!