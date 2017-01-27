First-half offensive woes clip Eagles

PRESCOTT — Kylee Riebel scored 19 points, Katana Martina added 15 points and six rebounds, but the Embry-Riddle women’s basketball team scored just six points in the second quarter and lost 73-67 to Simpson on Thursday night.

It is the second straight loss for the Eagles, which committed 18 turnovers, surrendered 12 Red Hawks 3-pointers and found themselves trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half.

Embry-Riddle (10-10, 4-3 Cal-Pac) had won three straight, including a huge 75-72 victory over La Sierra on Jan. 19, before suffering back-to-back losses, the first a 104-81 loss Jan. 21 to Antelope Valley.

Esther Wofford led all scorers with 25 points on seven 3-pointers and was 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for Simpson (13-11, 6-2 Cal-Pac), which has won four straight.

Haley Villegas scored 14 points, had three steals and two assists for Embry-Riddle, which shot 43 percent from the field (24 of 55) and outrebounded the Red Hawks 26 to 23.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle continues Cal-Pac play Saturday as they welcome Pacific Union. The Eagles beat the Pioneers 63-46 the last time these two clubs hooked up Dec. 16. Tipoff Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

