Feature Home

(Photo 1)1936 Ventnor Circle, Prescott

Lot #336 • $150,000

Live on top of the world!

Th is hilltop lot off ers outstanding views of Granite Dells, Willow Lake, Granite Mountain, Th umb Butte, and well beyond. Established area with minimal HOA fee that is convenient to shopping. MLS 990000

(Photo 2) 750 Haisley Road, Prescott

Lot #1 • $259,900

Hilltop views on almost 5 acres of land. Outstanding panoramic views of city lights, SF Peaks, Granite Mountain, and Th umb Butte; Enjoy the native wildlife and build your own private hiking trails; Less than a mile from downtown with the feeling of remote mountain living. MLS #989290

(Photo 3) 539 Sleepyhollow Circle, Prescott

Lot #783 • $89,900

Outstanding end of cul-de-sac building site located at the SW side of Th e Ranch at Prescott. Th is elevated lot off ers exceptional views to the north in area that is still secluded from other homes. Remote Prescott feeling. MLS 996763