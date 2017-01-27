Defending champs ready to roll

PRESCOTT — Seven months removed from the storied program’s first national title since 1993, a new-look Yavapai College baseball team is raring to go for 2017.

The Roughriders captured the NJCAA JuCo World Series championship with a 5-2 win over No. 2-ranked San Jacinto College last June.

It was the program’s fourth national title, with the first two coming in 1975 and 1977, but for Yavapai skipper Ryan Cougill, none of that matters when specifically talking about this season.

“We have high aspirations for [this team], but like I’ve told them, it’s a new season, so whatever you did last year doesn’t count, good or bad,” Cougill said Wednesday evening during a frigid batting practice session at Roughrider Park.

Yavapai lost several key contributors from last year’s title run, including Nate Easley, Gavin Johns, Brock Ephan, Ramsey Romano, Turtle Kuhaulua, Nikko Delgado, Joseph Romero and Chase Beal.

Easley (Padres) and Romero (Phillies) were taken in the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft last June and Johns is playing Pac-12 baseball at UCLA.

The Roughriders, however, have plenty of talent returning for 2017, and with the season’s first NJCAA pole ranking Yavapai No. 1 in the country, they are going to need it.

“The No. 1 ranking is good for recruiting, and good for the perception of the program, but our guys understand that’s all it is,” Cougill said.

TOP RETURNERS

Cougill called his club “dynamic” and with the one-two punch of left-handed pitchers Hayden Durkiewicz and Avery Weems atop the rotation, Yavapai certainly fits the bill.

“The world is a little slower for them when it comes to baseball after their experiences last year,” Cougill said about Durkiewicz and Weems.

“We’ve got some pitching that can go out and win 3-2 type games. We’ve got some guys who have speed … there’s multiple ways to go out and put pressure on the other team,” Cougill said. “With the experience of last year, that’s a good recipe, but we have a lot of work to do.”

Durkiewicz allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in a 7-3 national semifinal win over Iowa Western last year. Weems took a no-no into the seventh against Cowley College at the World Series.

Zach Pederson and Andrew Gross are also in the mix of experienced pitching talent returning in 2017. In total, Yavapai returns six sophomore pitchers.

As for position players, sophomore infielder Dylan Enwiller returns to play second base, while catcher Jonathan Villa is behind the plate at catcher. Jaxxon Fagg returns to play the outfield.

“All three very vital, and all three very much improved,” Cougill said about Enwiller, Villa and Fagg. “It means a lot to them, and because it means a lot to them, there’s some passion and some care. That’s all you need.”

TOP NEWCOMERS

With 18 new faces entering camp this spring, Yavapai has plenty of room to grow.

Top newcomers include freshman Carlos Viera, Victor Valentin, Trent Bixby, Ender DeJesus and Prescott High School product Matt Mendibles. Redshirt freshman include Dallas Tessar and Jacob Eder.

OUTLOOK

Cougill said with a long season ahead, it’s not important the Roughriders get off to a perfect start, but focus more on improving as a team every time out.

“Weaknesses can be overconfidence, not handling success, not handling the No. 1 ranking and things like that,” Cougill said. “We’ve also got guys who haven’t played college baseball before. What you don’t know, you don’t know, so any of those things are OK with me, because they are controllable and we can get better from.”

NEXT UP

Yavapai (0-0, 0-0 ACCAC) opens the season today with a doubleheader at a tournament in Henderson, Nevada. The Roughriders are scheduled to play Utah State at 1:30 p.m. and Southern Nevada at 6 p.m.

