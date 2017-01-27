Column: How not to forget birthdays

Help! I’m turning into my mother! “Mom,” my oldest son said after reading my last column, “My birthday is not in October, it’s in November. I was born on NOVEMBER 13th.” Gulp. Yes, he was. “You’re not pulling a Grandma, are you?” Another gulp. I sincerely hope not! After placating him with a few mea culpas and thankful he couldn’t see my embarrassment over the phone, I ended the call and immediately vowed to update my 2017 calendar. My mother couldn’t remember birthdays no matter how many calendars she kept. An intelligent, creative woman who discoursed for hours on history, women’s rights, current events, and clothing trends (she was a fashion designer), mom could get lost in the backyard, found difficulty in remembering faces, and forgot birthdays, except for my dad’s and oldest brother’s. She remembered her wedding anniversary without problem, but Dad always said it was because the date fell on D-Day, June 6th, which he felt was appropriate. When she reminded him they had been married 23 years when the invasion occurred, Dad quipped that the date was probably chosen because of their anniversary. Mom was not pleased. When mom was not pleased, Dad retreated to his workshop sanctuary. During their 73 years of marriage, Dad built many things when mom was not pleased, including boats, furniture, toys, steam engines, and a two bedroom house.

Remembering dates can be challenging. I honestly think that old-fashioned calendars work best because you have to physically enter the date using your own handwriting. Yeah, I know that calendars on electronic devices make entries easier, but, does it improve your ability to function? Apparently not. PBS’ Nova, Psychology Today, and Medical Daily report that psychological researchers at Princeton and UCLA discovered students who took handwritten notes during classes had better retention and comprehension of the subject than those who took copious notes on their laptops. Evidently, “typing leads to mindless processing,” while results show that “the movements involved when handwriting, ‘leave a motor memory in the sensorimotor part of the brain,’” another argument for teaching cursive writing in grammar schools. You can find these articles and more by entering “does writing improve memory” as your search.

Previous generations had the right idea. Farmers particularly used Almanacs as calendars and diaries as they jotted notes pertaining to crop yields, livestock, and the accuracy of weather entries. Interesting reading for historians. What am I going to do to remember? Revert back to habits learned when a full-time reporter and researcher. Maintain a calendar where it is visible and keep a notebook that documents every contact, phone call, meeting, expense, action for the day, and location of files as they happen. Also include notes on who, what and how to follow up. Tedious? Maybe, but priceless. A composition book works fine. Don’t forget to jot down events you wish to attend that are listed in the Courier or on your community’s website. And whatever you do, don’t forget those important family birthdays!

Until next time.