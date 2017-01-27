Column: Feeling betrayed, need a new team

When the Arizona Cardinals were in the Super Bowl in 2008, people came up to congratulate me. I’d look sheepishly down, then mutter, “Um, I’m not a Cardinals fan. When they moved to Arizona, I moved away.”

Literally. The Cardinals arrived in April of 1988 as I recall. I moved to California in June of 1988, then spent the next 27 years traveling about the country before returning to my home state last year.

Then they’d ask, “Well, who is your team?”

Another sheepish look, then I’d tell them, “The Chargers.”

“Oh, I’m so sorry. You poor, poor man.”

There’s one reason the Chargers have been my team for decades and his name is John Jefferson. ASU’s terrific wide receiver made The Catch to defeat Arizona in 1975, winning my heart forever.

The Chargers drafted Jefferson, and since the Valley didn’t have its own NFL team at the time, it was a good fit. I loathed the Cowboys, because that was the team the networks force fed us every weekend. Soon after Jefferson arrived, the Chargers began to unleash one of the best offenses in NFL history under coach Don Coryell with Dan Fouts, Chuck Muncie, James Brooks, Wes Chandler, Charlie Joyner, and Kellen Winslow. That was my team, that’s when I fell in love and I stayed with them even after Jefferson was traded to the Packers.

In hindsight, I should have followed Jefferson to the Packers.

It hasn’t been easy being a Chargers fan, but I remained loyal, right until Jan. 12, 2017, the day they left San Diego for Los Angeles.

I don’t do L.A. Having grown up in Phoenix, I have a healthy hatred for the Lakers, Dodgers, Rams/Raiders, Angels, Kings, Ducks, UCLA, USC and that stupid Hollywood sign. My bad memory seems to recall that I was the one who started the “Beat L.A.” chant at a Suns playoff game (though I’m quite sure many others will also make the claim).

I do not like L.A., and I will never be a fan of one of its teams. Period.

Goodbye Chargers, thanks for breaking my heart over and over and over. Sorry we never got to win a Super Bowl in all those decades.

Now, I need a new team.

“How about the Cardinals?” someone in the office asked.

“What, I don’t have enough sports misery being a Suns/Coyotes/D’backs fan, you think I need more?”

“Cowboys had a good year.”

Not a chance. Even Danny White being the quarterback couldn’t make me a Cowboys fan. There’s just some teams you’re born to hate.

A good friend suggested now is the time to jump on the Patriots’ bandwagon.

“Is there any room left?”

That just doesn’t feel right. I can admire the sustained success of the Patriots, but you should have to suffer through some down years to truly appreciate the success.

However, being a Suns/Coyotes/D-backs fan, not to mention the Chargers, I have certainly suffered. (Though I will forever be grateful for 2001!)

I don’t know what NFL team I will end up calling my own yet, but there are some teams that have no chance: the Cowboys, any team with L.A. in front of its nickname, any of the AFC West teams (can’t suddenly like teams that have been rivals) and the Washington Racial Slurs.

Auditions for my next team begin in August.