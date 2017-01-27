Bears lineman Rushton soaks up Blue-Grey experience

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain High offensive lineman Kobey Rushton became the first Bear in program history to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl this past Saturday, Jan. 21, in Oakland, California.

The 6-foot-1, 279-pound left guard/tackle represented one of four o-linemen from the Grand Canyon State and the only varsity senior in northern Arizona on the Grey’s Pacific Team. Grey beat the Blue’s Atlantic Team, 37-14, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Blue-Grey Football, established in 1989 by Gus Bell and his son Erik Bell, has helped prep prospects around the country receive national exposure and increase their chances to secure scholarships to a college, whether in NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or junior college.

“He played right tackle at the Blue-Grey All-American game, and he started there,” Bradshaw coach David Moran said of Rushton. “He’s a little undersized, but he’s got heart and he’s very knowledgeable. He understands the game and he communicates really well.”

Of the 16 Arizona players on the Pacific Team, Rushton alone lived north of the Phoenix area. Rushton, who spent several days in the Bay Area, competed in half of the Blue-Grey game, broadcast on espn3.com.

“There’s two offensive groups, and then we just kind of went back and forth throughout the game,” Rushton said. “It was different because you’re used to having your own set plays. You had to learn totally new plays with different guys, different players.”

To qualify for the Blue-Grey game, Rushton initially attended a regional combine in Phoenix. Last June, he gained entry into a super combine in Ohio and earned his Grey team spot in September.

“A lot of times, coming from a small school, they [other coaches] don’t even really want to take a look at you because they think football’s not as competitive at the smaller schools than the bigger schools,” Rushton said. “It was just more about going to the combine and proving that I could compete with the guys from the bigger schools.”

Rushton shined in the combines’ one-on-one sessions against defensive linemen. Moran said Rushton “had the best numbers of the o-linemen,” specifically in the 40-yard dash and the bench press, at the Phoenix combine. Rushton is versatile, too, as he can play center, guard or tackle.

“My role was kind of getting Kobey ready in the weight room, strength and conditioning wise, and also on the football field,” the coach added. “You look at [Bears] coach [Steve] Moran Sr. as the offensive line coach – he has a lot to do with Kobey’s success the last three years. And he’s kind of put him in position as far as being a leader, and also his fundamentals and his technique.”

A staff of NFL veterans coached Rushton’s Grey team, including lead mentor Mark McMillian. Ten members of Rushton’s family attended last Saturday’s game.

Rushton, a three-year varsity starter and 2016 Class 4A All-Grand Canyon Region first-team o-lineman, helped Bradshaw capture a region championship and its fourth straight state playoff appearance this past fall. The Bears, who finished with an 8-3 overall record and a 6-0 league mark, have won three region titles in the past four years.

“Kobey’s a very mature kid, and a lot of our success making it to the postseason was because of Kobey,” David Moran added.

In 2016, Bradshaw’s offense rushed for 2,031 yards and 32 TDs, while passing for 2,629 yards and 27 TDs in 11 games. Rushton did a fine job of blocking the blind side for senior quarterback Gunner Bundrick, the Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year.

“He was everything,” Bundrick said of Rushton. “I truly believe without him being the leader on that line, it would have just been a totally different year. He’s a total game-changer.”

On defense, Rushton played in seven games for Bradshaw, recording 30 total tackles, including five for losses, and three sacks. But he made the most impact on offense. “There was a lot of doubts coming in with the offensive line, of course, losing guys like [2015 standout senior linemen] John Trout and RJ Aguilar,” Rushton said. “And having a lot of guys coming in that were sophomores and freshmen, my role was more getting those guys up to speed, and kind of taking on a leadership role – teaching them how to play varsity football.”

Rushton donned jersey No. 68 for the Grey (which he kept, along with his helmet), but he wore No. 78 for the Bears. Rushton wants to play college ball, but he hasn’t committed to a school. NCAA D-II or D-III, or NAIA, is his likely route. He will take visits to schools over the next few weekends.

David Moran said Rushton has a “bright future ahead of him.”

“Whatever college that chooses him or that he chooses to go to, he’ll make a name for himself,” the coach added. “And whatever career choice he has, he’ll make a name for himself there, too.”

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or 928-642-7865.