Winter hiking in Prescott National Forest offers plenty of snowy scenes

Surging creeks bordered by pristine snowy fields. Pine boughs weighed down by fat clumps of snow. Melting icicles dripping from tree branches.

Although not all that common along Prescott’s hiking trails, classic wintry scenes are everywhere in the Prescott National Forest all of a sudden, after a series of snowstorms in December 2016 and January 2017.

Indeed, for hikers and cyclists who are not averse to wet and deep-snow conditions, local trails currently offer endless pretty winter scenes.

Among the most picturesque is the recreation area surrounding Prescott’s iconic promontory, Thumb Butte.

Access to the snowy countryside is relatively easy by driving west on Gurley Street/Thumb Butte Road (about three and a half miles from downtown Prescott) to the Thumb Butte Recreation Area, and parking at the trailhead. (There is a $5 parking charge, except on Wednesdays).

While a number of trails begin at the parking area, one scenic and moderate option is to follow the Miller Creek Trail by crossing Thumb Butte Road to the start of Trail 326 (Thumb Butte Bypass), and walking west along Miller Creek, staying straight at the first junction, along the creek (Trail 367, Miller Creek Trail).

The trail follows the creek and road, and offers sweeping views of the nearby butte – currently prettily framed by the swiftly flowing Miller Creek.

Access can be a bit limited depending on the depth of the snow and runoff water. But with a bit of caution and persistence, a hike through the area opens up untouched winter vistas.

At nearly one mile from the Thumb Butte trailhead, the Miller Creek Trail intersects with Thumb Butte Road and a portion of the Prescott Circle Trail

At the intersection, trail users can opt to head uphill toward Iron Springs Road (4 miles to the northwest), or downhill toward Copper Basin Road (5.5 miles south).

For those out for just a stroll in the snow, a short jaunt uphill has a quick payoff: A close-up view of the Thumb Butte, peeking out over the tops of the trees.

A short hike downhill takes users either back onto the Miller Creek Trail for some views along the creek (to the left on Trail 367), or a meandering route along the Thumb Butte Bypass (Trail 326, Garden Grove, to the right), and then on to Trail 392 (a section of the Prescott Circle Trail).

With its flowing water, ice-trimmed ponderosas, and views of the snow-covered butte, the Thumb Butte/Miller Creek area currently provides quick and easy entry into Prescott’s outdoor winter season.