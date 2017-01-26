Prescott Women Who Care launch meeting set for Friday, Jan. 27

The launch meeting for the Prescott Area Women Who Care organization postponed due to snow last week will be held at the Residence Inn Marriott on Friday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The event is intended to generate interest from at least 100 local women committed to supporting local charity.

At these meetings, the women will select a charity to support and during that one-hour meeting will write checks to support that charity. With 100 women, at $100 each, the organization could generate $10,000 to support a local charity in one evening. The intent is to have four such meetings a year, with each event a chance for women motivated to make a difference in their communities to gather together to foster social change.

For more information, visit the website: www.prcwomenwhocare.com or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/Prescott-Area-Women-Who-Care-241044389655555.