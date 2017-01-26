Prescott girls’ soccer drubs Lee Williams, 11-0, in PV

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Playing its third match in as many days on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Prescott High’s girls’ soccer team routed Grand Canyon Region foe Lee Williams, 11-0, to extend its win streak to four.

The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Badgers’ record now stands at 10-1 overall in power-point games and 4-1 in region with one match remaining in the regular season. Prescott has put itself in a position to host a first-round state tournament playoff game at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“I’m really proud of my team,” Prescott coach Carly Laipple said. “They are coming together and playing really well, collectively. Hopefully it will carry us on a deep run at state.”

On a cold Wednesday, minus the snow, at Mountain Valley Park’s artificial turf field, Prescott led 7-0 at halftime and tacked on four more goals in the second half.

Katie Townsend again paced the Badgers offensively, registering a hat trick with four goals and three assists. She has scored 31 goals on the season.

Sawyer Magnett (two goals, assist), Lauryn Mayhan (two goals), Mikayla Sell (goal), McKenna Madrigal (goal) and Danielle Cross (goal) aided in the effort for the hosts.

Prescott, which has pitched three straight shutouts, will suit up for its fourth match in as many days today, Jan. 26, versus No. 18-ranked league opponent Mohave (7-4, 2-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley due to a snow-covered Ken Lindley Field.

