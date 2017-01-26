Podcast takes aim at bullying

PRESCOTT — Rhonda Orr, who has been called “Arizona’s Leading Expert on Bullying,” has launched a new podcast, “The Rhonda Orr Show,” aimed at reaching both millennials and their parents.

Orr, the president and founder of Rhonda’s STOP BULLYING Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is expanding her focus with this podcast.

“After the response we received from our advice column, ‘Dear Rhonda and Dr. Cheri…,’ which was intended to address bullying but has generated letters on a wide variety of topics, from tattoos to sexual abuse to a mom who is burned out from the holidays, we realized the time was right to cover a wider range of topics,” Orr said.

The column, co-written by therapist Dr. Cheri L. McDonald, appears weekly in the Prescott Daily Courier and Valley editions of The Arizona Republic.

“We’re taking advantage of the reach of the internet to bring advice and guests with uplifting stories to tell via podcasts,” Orr said, noting that anyone, practically anywhere, who has internet access, can listen to the show.

Orr is known for her real-world answers to problems, delivered with compassion and empathy. She’s a proponent of traditional values and civility.

“If society as a whole was more civil, we’d be a lot better off,” she said.

Orr, who has been a life coach for 30 years, brings a unique perspective to the show. She’s experienced physical, emotional, and sexual abuse as a child, endured bullying as an adult in corporate life, and has been a mother to a son who became a child actor in the challenging world of Hollywood show business.

“I hope to help listeners understand that it’s not a pie-in-the-sky idea to bring more civility and better treatment to everyday life,” Orr said. “It can be done.”

The free podcast can be found at TheRhondaOrrShow.com or listeners can find it at the Apple iTunes store, Google Play store, or any of the usual podcast sources.