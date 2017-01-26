Palette knife skills abundant in new exhibit at Arts Prescott Gallery

A new exhibit opening at the Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row reveals the skills of artist Dane Chinnock’s palette knife techniques in the “strong edges, sharp lines” of his show, “The Edge of My Knife.”

Chinnock, a Prescott resident since 1982, creates landscapes of the Southwest - deserts, mountains and riparian streams - with a technique that “skips the middleman,” the paintbrush.

Some artists are shy with how much paint they apply on the canvas, he said. Studying under Robert Knudson, Chinnock said his teacher/mentor told him, “You’ve got to use more paint.”

“Artists use a palette knife to put paint onto the palette, so I thought I would skip the middleman, and use the knife to mix the paint on the palette and then paint with it. It allowed me to work a little faster and get the edges and lines I really enjoyed,” he said.

The three years with Knudson helped develop his skills and techniques. Art is about 10 percent talent and 90 percent skill and craft, and that’s exactly what he learned from Knudson, he said.

Chinnock’s mother and grandmother painted in oils, too. He remembers opening their paint box, and being curious about the paint, colors and the odor of turpentine.

“There’s something about that smell; it stuck with me,” he said.

In 1990, he took art classes in high school that involved all kinds of mediums. His teacher suggested trying oil, and provided all the supplies.

“I really liked it. It was all free, of course. I kept up with it about a year or two after that, then got married, moved out of the country for a short while, and then had kids,” Chinnock said. That took away a lot of his painting time.

About seven years ago, he found his window cleaning business was paying the bills and successful enough to allow him time once again to paint. His art has been well received by the public, and he is represented at the Rowe Gallery in Sedona.

Chinnock received the prestigious Southwest Art Magazine Award of Excellence at the 42nd Annual Phippen Art Show and Sale in May 2016. He will be featured in the January issue of Southwest Art Magazine’s column, Artists to Watch.

The Arts Prescott Cooperative Gallery is located at 134 S. Montezuma St. Phone: 928-776-7717. Chinnock will be present tonight at his exhibit opening during Fourth Friday Art Walk, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.