Karrie Hargrove, age 55, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 23, 2017, in Paulden. Karrie was born Jan. 14, 1962, in Kingman, Arizona.

Funeral Service Memorial Service Saturday Jan. 28, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Prescott Seventh Day Adventist Church, 29980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Arizona.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with final arrangements.

