Each year, Texas Road House coordinates a Gift Card Program for Veterans, in which customers purchase cards ranging in value from $5 to $100 as gifts for veterans. The program begins on Veterans Day and continues throughout the holidays. Then the restaurant donates the cards to the NAVAHCS to distribute to veterans.

This year, the donated gift cards totaled $8,913.53.

“The generosity of the Road House patrons is extraordinary,” Voluntary Service Chief Trish Aljets said.