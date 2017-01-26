Letter: Rifle range cleanup

EDITOR:

On Aug. 16, 2016 I responded to the public notice in the Courier about the rifle range cleanup off of Iron Springs Road. The US Forest Service (USFS) posted a notice in the Courier, and requested public comment about the cleanup. The USFS professional engineer, in charge of the cleanup, responded to my email comments. A meeting was arranged. I and another resident from the Wildwood subdivision, met with the engineer, on site at the rifle range, on Aug. 23, 2016. A review of underground utilities and other environmental and safety hazards were discussed.

As early as 2008, the Arizona Dept. of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) pulled water samples from the range and the range was shut down for weeks while Best Management Practices (BMP) were instituted to control storm water runoff from the range.

In 2009, the USFS gave a five year vacate notice to the Sportsmen`s Club. This allowed time for the Club to find a new location in Chino Valley and build a new shooting range, prior to the USFS closing the old Range on Dec. 31, 2014.

I take issue with the article in the Courier on Jan. 8, 2017, that the USFS failed to respond to public comments.

Also, using taxpayer dollars to cleanup environmental messes left behind by private businesses, operating on public lands, happens all the time. Mines, oil and gas exploration, logging, ranching and grazing, are all at fault. This is probably just cause for all of us to oppose any further use of public lands until the users of that land are forced to take responsibility for the cleanup.

Eric Whitaker

Prescott