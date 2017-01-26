Letter: Obama editorial

EDITOR:

Your Jan. 8, 2017, editorial, Mr. Wiederaenders, was long on opinion and short on analysis. Mr. Obama’s “broken promises?” Your editorial didn’t make the slightest effort to study and explain possible reasons for their failure. Perhaps you can make that project the subject of your next editorial?

As the Cynic Monimus said centuries ago: “All is opinion.” Your status as a Daily Courier editorial writer doesn’t make your personal opinions any more meaningful than those of any other voter, especially since many of the 120 million or more voters in the United States appear to disagree with you.

You end your editorial by saying, “I’ll call it how I see it: this liberalism has got to stop.” Or what, Mr. Wiederaender? Public executions?

John Lorant

Prescott