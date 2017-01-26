Letter: Business license

EDITOR:

Mr. Mark Woodfill, Prescott Budget and Finance Director, is asking that businesses go online to complete the application for the new license. I tried. I couldn’t get past the request for my parcel number (have no idea why this is necessary). The only parcel number I know I have is the one on my real estate tax bill. The business license app form says my number is no good. Has Mr. Woodfill tried the application form? If this the most efficient way to apply (his words), we’re in for a horrendous mess. I’m trying to be a law abiding citizen. HELP!

Richard Rosenfield, CPA

Prescott