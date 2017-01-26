Launch Pad to award grants to industrious teens

PRESCOTT – The Launch Pad Teen Center is starting a new teen initiative called “Plan-It Grants” that allow teens the opportunity to apply for grants up to $500 to fund their club, event or project.

Local youth are asked to submit a simple and accessible application in which they will briefly describe the nature of their program, the number of people their program will reach, and the project’s estimated itemized expenses. The applicants are asked to describe what experiences have prepared them to take on this project, how their project will benefit the teen community in Prescott, and how their project applies to The Launch Pad’s mission statement.

Plan-It Grants give Prescott area youth real life experience applying for grants, planning and following through with a project of their own design, budgeting and marketing their idea. The Launch Pad will grant four Plan-It Grants to teen projects in the community each school semester, two grants for high school students and two for middle school students.

Once the grants have been awarded, the teens will work closely with adult staff members in order to make their ideas become a reality.

Launch Pad staff encourages teens to apply each semester. All ideas are welcome for consideration. The application can be found at thelauchpadteencenter.org or contact the program coordinator by email, frank@thelaunchpadteencenter.org, or phone 602-419-6962.