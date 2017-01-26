KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Jan. 27

Friday, Jan. 27

Friday Night Movie – “War Dogs,” 4 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Based on a true story. Rated R. Comedy/Crime Drama. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

“Love Happens,” Readers Theatre at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 7 p.m. at 208 N. Marina St. Follow a year in the lives of two couples, one beginning and one approaching their 50th anniversary. As the younger couple progresses from dating to the challenges of commitment, they get advice from the older couple, who develop problems of their own when they’re influenced by their young friends. Free; $5 suggested donation. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

Diamond Rocks, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Show celebrates the one and only Neil Diamond. Hear hits like “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “America” and, of course, “Sweet Caroline.” Postponed from Jan. 20. Tickets: $22-$25. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Jan. 28

One-Mile Family Fun Walk, 10 a.m. at Mortimer Family Farms, 12907 Highway 169 in Dewey. Sponsored by MATFORCE, with participation of Prescott Valley Police Department. Culmination of “Stand with Me, Be Drug Free” week. 928-708-0100; matforce@cableone.net.

“Love Happens,” Readers Theatre at Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle and 7 p.m. at 208 N. Marina St. Follow a year in the lives of two couples, one beginning and one approaching their 50th anniversary. As the younger couple progresses from dating to the challenges of commitment, they get advice from the older couple, who develop problems of their own when they’re influenced by their young friends. Free; $5 suggested donation. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

“Art through a Critical Eye” Presentation, 1 p.m. at the Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North. Acclaimed art appraiser Corinne Cain will offer insight into viewing and evaluating Native American art and artifacts. This talk enhances the Phippen’s current exhibit, “The People Speak,” a comprehensive exhibit of artwork from tribes of the West, including paintings, jewelry, sculpture, clothing, wood carvings and more. 928-778-1385.

Pronghorn Ranch’s 2nd annual Art Show and Reception, from 3 to 5 p.m. Join featured artist Caroline Linscott from the Adonai Gallery in Sedona - and other local artists - for an afternoon of art, hors d’oeuvres and wine. Mingle with the artists, discuss their works, and enjoy the ambiance of what will become a memorable afternoon. Collected works include vibrant watercolors, lush oils, striking acrylics, and dynamic pastels. This show is at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Dr., Prescott Valley. 928-775-8781.

Saturday Night Talk Series, “The Need to Self-Observe and Work with Childish Parts of Ourselves,” at 7 p.m. in the Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Folk Sessions 14th Anniversary Concert, 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. Join some of the Folk Sessions’ favorite musicians to celebrate Prescott’s longest-running locally produced radio program, broadcasting for 14 years on KJAZZ Radio Network (now Arizona Community Radio Network). Eric Ramsey joins Three-Legged Dog, Tom and Christa Agostino. With special appearances by the Gurley Girls, Antique Parts and Garrick Rawlings. $16. 928-445-3286; www.pca-az.net.

“At the Hop – a Salute to Doo Wop,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Show features seven steel guitarists performing to benefit the Agape House of Prescott. Tickets: $22-$25. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Roots & Boots, featuring Sammy Kershaw, Pam Tillis and Collin Raye, 7:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Three of country’s most dynamic stars bring their greatest hits together for one unforgettable night of music. $48-$68. Join YCPAC for dinner before the show. Menus and pricing available at ycpac.com/dinner. 928-776-2000.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Central Arizona Concert Band in Concert, 3 p.m. at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Davis Learning Center. Conductor Clydene Dechert has prepared a selection of traditional fanfares, marches, paso dobles and show tunes for the performance. The Clarinet Choir will showcase six variations of the instrument. $12 adults, $5 students. centralarizonaconcertband.com.

Monday, Jan. 30

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “Collaborating with Nature,” 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Presented by Roger Asay and Rebecca Davis. Since 1983, their work has been to bring the viewer into direct contact with the raw materials of nature. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Info: Andrea at 928-636-7207 or Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com; or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “The Wildlife of Wildflowers” with Sue Smith, Prescott Chapter Native Plant Society. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Rock Historian Vincent Bruno: “The Beatles Next … The Solo Years,” 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Rock historian Vincent Bruno focuses on the solo, post-Beatles careers of John, Paul, George and Ringo. Explore the aftermath of the Beatles’ legacy, along with plenty of music played during the presentation. 928-777-1526.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Plant Communities of Arizona’s Central Highlands: A True Transitional Zone in Time and Space” with Joe Trudeau, conservation ecologist with Hassayampa Forestry & Ecological. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “Van Buren: Arizona’s Sunset Strip,” 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Award-winning author Stella Pope uncovers the bustling history of Phoenix’s Van Buren Street, from its heyday of bright and colorful lodgings during the early 1900s to later developments, including the insane asylum that housed Winnie Ruth Judd, Tovrea Castle, Bill Johnson’s Big Apple and more.

Friday, Feb. 3

National Theatre: As You Like It 6 p.m. Satellite broadcast of National Theatre of London’s daring re-imagination of Shakespeare’s comedy, as Rosalind finds peril and romance in the forest of Arden. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. . $15 for adults; $10 for youth. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Prescott Chamber Orchestra Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Featured artists will be Scott Richardson performing Finzi’s Five Bagatelles Op. 23 and Rossini’s Introduction, Theme and Variations for Clarinet and Orchestra; and outstanding student musician Jackson Nichols performing Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major. Tickets at the door or online at www.prescottstrings.com. Adults, $20; students $5.

Prescott Celtic Concert Series presents Gaelic supergroup Daimh, 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. 2015 Folk Band of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards and Best Folk Band in Europe in the 2015 Folkherbst Competition. Opening act starts at 6:35 p.m. Celtic quiz, Celtic humor and the world’s best shortbread. Tickets $25 general admission, $10 college students, free younger than 19. 928-771-1218.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Chili Cookoff, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at First Congressional Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $6 for all-you-can eat chili; bring chili for free admission and compete for a prize. Corrine, 928-266-8090.