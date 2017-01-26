Highway 69 widening would enhance safety, local officials tell ADOT

PRESCOTT – With united local support behind it, a project that would open up a “bottleneck” on Highway 69 appeared to gain a bit of momentum this week.

During a Friday, Jan. 20, meeting in Prescott, Arizona State Transportation Board members heard several pitches for the long-discussed highway widening between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Frontier Village.

Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization Administrator Chris Bridges led off the discussion by voicing support for the project during the board’s public-comment period.

Bridges stressed that the City of Prescott, Yavapai County and CYMPO had all pitched in to pay for the design of the widening project.

The city and the county have each contributed $150,000 to the $900,000 design cost, while CYMPO has contributed $650,000, Bridges said, adding, “In effect, we are paying for the final design locally.”

The project is crucial for the local communities, Bridges said, because of the bottleneck that is created as the highway transitions from six lanes to four lanes, and back to six lanes again in the one-mile stretch between the two busy shopping areas.

The bottleneck has led to more than 500 crashes in the past five years, Bridges said. In addition, the area is the “seventh deadliest for (vehicle)/wildlife collisions in the State of Arizona,” he said.

ADOT District Engineer Alvin Stump also brought up the widening project, which he said is estimated at a cost of $9 million to $10 million.

After the meeting, Stump said he plans to take the project forward as a priority in the coming discussions about ADOT’s five-year plan.

Although noting, “It’s hard to say right now” whether the State Transportation Board would opt to fund the construction of the widening, Stump said the fact that the local governments collaborated to get the design done should work in the project’s favor.

Along with the comments from Bridges and Stump, the board also heard support for the project from Dewey-Humboldt Mayor Terry Nolan.