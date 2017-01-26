Former Yavapai College athletic director dies

PRESCOTT — Former Yavapai College volleyball coach and athletic director Dalton Overstreet of Safford has died, the Roughriders’ athletic department reported late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. He was 82.

Overstreet served as YC’s volleyball coach from 1993-2001 and as the college’s A.D. in 1998 and 1999. He guided the Roughriders’ volleyball program to three straight Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) championships, from 1994-96.

Yavapai compiled an overall record of 213-137 during Overstreet’s tenure. In 1995, he received ACCAC Coach of the Year honors.

Overstreet is survived by his wife, Michele, of Safford, as well as sons Rick Overstreet (Justene) of Kearney, Scott Overstreet (Vicki) of Mesa, Greg Overstreet of Silver City, Shawn Dolan (Becky) of Safford, and Jason Dolan (Kami) of Safford.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Safford Latter-Day Saints (LDS) Stake Center, followed by funeral services at 2. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery.

