The CheekTones celebrate 10 years of making people dance

Some people refer to The CheekTones as Prescott’s house band.

For the past decade, the band has electrified the area with regular live performances of its friendly rock n’ roll tunes.

Their first official show as the ’Tones was Feb. 3, 2007.

Don Cheek was the original man behind the band.

Cheek moved to Prescott with his wife soon after retiring as an educator.

He had experience as a drummer dating back to his high school days and decided to start playing around Prescott as a guitarist/vocalist for fun.

After doing some open mics at Coyote Joe’s, the restaurant/bar hired him to play a Sunday night gig. That turned into a Saturday night gig and Cheek felt he needed a full band to pull it off.

The first to join the effort was bass player Marty Love.

“Marty was just the bass player looking for something to do,” Cheek said.

Then came drummer Gary Ukura and then fiddle player Inis Vitols.

The group’s lead guitarist started with Jimmy Hayes, but has since changed a few times. About four years ago, Drew Teschner took on the role and has stuck with it so far.



“I was just kind of drawn by the music, the energy, the vibe, the players; the whole scene really,” Teschner said. “It’s kind of hard to explain, but it’s a really good feeling whenever we play.”

Their fans pick up on these vibes as well.

“Their music makes me dance,” said longtime fan Candace McNulty.

Marcia Sinnard, another longtime fan, agrees, saying she never gets tired of the band’s music.

“The one thing I always think about The CheekTones is even after 10 years, you’d think a local band might get redundant, but they keep growing, they add new songs, they keep it fresh and it’s always fun,” Sinnard said.

Cheek believes this is a big part of why the band has remained relevant and built a following over the years.

“What people tell me over and over again is ‘it looks like you’re having a good time,’ and people want to have a good time too,” Cheek said. “And it’s so true, we have a good time when we play.”

Most of the 80 or so songs the band cycles through are covers, but about 14 are originals Cheek composed himself. Their favorite selections have been released on two albums, “Razor Burn” and “Second Chance at a First Impression.”



To celebrate their 10th anniversary coming up, the group will be playing both Friday and Saturday night, Feb. 3 and 4, at Far From Folsom.

“We’re playing right back where we got our start,” Cheek said.

Looking back, he still marvels at how far the band has come.

“We didn’t know if we were going to play more than two gigs when we first got together and it just kept going and going, and we just kept getting better,” Cheek said.

For more information about their 10th anniversary show, call Far From Folsom at 928-237-5510 or check out The CheekTones on their Facebook page or website, CheekTones.com.