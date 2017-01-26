Central Arizona Concert Band performs Sunday at Embry-Riddle

The Central Arizona Concert Band welcomes the new year with its mid-winter Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan.29, in the Davis Learning Center Auditorium at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road.

This will be the third concert of the band’s regular season.

“We have an exciting program for this concert, leading off with ‘Flourish for Wind Band’ by Ralph Vaughn Williams, giving the trumpet section a chance to ‘show their stuff!’” said Music Director and Conductor Clydene Dechert in an event release. “Later in the program we will play the ‘Blue Lake Overture’ for concert band. This piece by John Barnes Chance challenges the band with its complex rhythms and shifts in mood.”

The popular CACB clarinet Choir will return with the first of four Hungarian dances evocative of the Great Plain area of that country, as well as a ragtime number by Alberto Guidobaldi titled “Three-Minute Rag” that all are sure to appreciate. The clarinet choir is comprised of members of the clarinet section joined by players from the bassoon and saxophone sections for a total of 15 players. Their instruments range from the diminutive E-flat version, which is a mere 16 inches long, to the contrabass version, which stands on the floor and reaches a height of almost 6 feet. Within the range are the most familiar B-flat version, the A-flat Alto and the B-flat Bass. Audience members are sure to enjoy this unique sound.

Rounding out the program will be the “Overture to Guys and Dolls” by Frank Loesser and a musical picture of the “Winter Scene” by the band’s music director and prolific composer, Albert Oliver Davis.

The CACB is a 60-person “musical powerhouse” with instrumentation from the woodwinds, brass and percussion families of instruments.

“The music it creates is amazingly diverse, from jazz and classical to movie soundtracks and marches too, all of which can easily be described as powerful, stirring and evocative,” said the event release.

The CACB’s roster of talent includes many current and former band directors from Arizona schools, as well as professionals and semiprofessionals who have relocated to the Prescott area. The band also provides opportunities for area student to perform with a professional group, the release said.

Founded in 1997, the band was established as the first, and remains the only, professional symphonic band in the city.

For more information and to purchase early bird tickets, $11 for adults and $4 for students, visit www.centralarizonaconcertband.com. Tickets are also available at the door.