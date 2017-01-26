Bradshaw girls end soccer season with loss

CHANDLER – Bradshaw Mountain High’s girls’ soccer team ended the 2016-17 season with four consecutive losses on Wednesday night, Jan. 25, falling to Class 4A No. 9-ranked Seton Catholic, 5-0.

The Grand Canyon Region Bears finished the campaign with a 3-7-2 overall record in power-point games, while the Desert Sky Region champion Sentinels improved to 10-2.

Bradshaw coach John Sterling said he’s still proud of his squad, which simply needs more time to develop. The Bears trailed 2-0 at halftime against a solid Seton Catholic team.

“I want to see them play Club soccer [in the off-season],” Sterling added about the next step in his players’ progression. “We proved that we can play with the tough teams we faced.”

