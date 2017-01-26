Bradshaw boys finish region play unbeaten

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain High’s boys soccer team concluded Grand Canyon Region play undefeated at 6-0 after dispatching rival Prescott, 3-1, at Bob Pavlich Field.

In the squads’ annual match late Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, the Class 4A No. 11-ranked region champion Bears won their sixth consecutive game and hung on to the Rivalry Cup trophy for another year. In 2016, Bradshaw shut out Prescott, 3-0, at Ken Lindley Field.

Brandon Fischer led the Bears by tallying a goal and an assist. Schyler Cohan (goal), Victor Torres (goal) and Ricky Ayala (two assists) aided in the effort. The match had been postponed twice because of snow this past Saturday and on Tuesday before the skies cleared on Wednesday.

For the 4A state tournament-qualifying Bears, every victory on their current winning run has come in league action.

Bradshaw upped its overall record to 8-3, while the Badgers finished the campaign at 2-9-1 and 2-4 in the region. Prescott saw its season-high two-game winning streak end.

The Bears wrap up the 2016-17 regular season at 6 p.m. today, Jan. 26, when they host Seton Catholic for Senior Night.

Bradshaw will most likely have to travel for its first-round state playoff game at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 31. The top eight seeds in the 16-team tournament play host to an opening-round match.

