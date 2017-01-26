ASU men hold off Washington

TEMPE — Shannon Evans II scored 25 points and Tra Holder tallied 21 of his 23 points in the second half, leading Arizona State to an 86-75 win over Washington Wednesday night in a battle of two teams in the lower half of the Pac-12 standings.

Arizona State (10-11, 3-5 Pac-12) ended a four-game losing streak while Washington (9-11, 2-6) lost its fourth in the last five.

The Sun Devils had to hold on after the Huskies trimmed a 15-point deficit early in the second half to three, 50-47 with 12:17 to play. But Washington got no closer, as Holder drilled three straight 3s to extend the lead to 69-54 with 6:10 left.

Markelle Fultz, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, found a rhythm late in the second half and finished with 28 points. He added eight rebounds and nine assists and made 11 of 23 shots, scoring 20 points in the second half. He was averaging 33.7 points over his previous three games.

Fultz hit a 3 with 33 seconds to play to make it 81-75, but Washington couldn’t catch up. Matisse Thybulle added 15 points for the Huskies.

The Sun Devils led 34-29 at halftime, with Evans scoring 11.

Big picture

Washington: The Huskies are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight season, and equaling their worst Pac-12 record under coach Lorenzo Romar. They have finished 5-13 twice in Romar’s 15 seasons at the helm.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have all three current Top 10-ranked Pac-12 teams left on their schedule — at No. 10 Oregon on Feb. 2, versus No. 8 UCLA on Feb. 23 and versus No. 7 Arizona on March 4.

Up next

Washington: At No. 7 Arizona on Sunday, then home for four of the next six games.

Arizona State: Hosts Washington State on Sunday, then four of the next six on the road.