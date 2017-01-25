Prep Soccer: Wet winter weather postpones rivalry

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Another wet winter snowstorm postponed the annual rivalry match between Bradshaw Mountain and Prescott high schools’ boys’ soccer teams on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, at Bob Pavlich Field.

The Bears and Badgers are now scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. today, Jan. 25, on the same field. They could not play this past Saturday either, also because of bad weather.

Bradshaw can finish Grand Canyon Region play at 6-0 if it defeats Prescott late this afternoon. The Badgers will be playing in their season finale.

The Class 4A No. 12-ranked region champion Bears have already automatically qualified for the 4A state tournament.

Bradshaw’s record stands at 7-3 overall and 5-0 in region, while the Badgers are 2-8-1 and 2-3.

The Bears plan to wrap up the 2016-17 regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, when they welcome Seton Catholic for Senior Night.

Bradshaw will most likely have to travel for a first-round state playoff game at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 31. The top-eight seeds in the 16-team tournament play host to an opening-round match.

