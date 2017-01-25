Wednesday, Jan. 25 school delays, closures

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: January 25, 2017 6:06 a.m.

  • Updated as of Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:23 AM

    • School Delay & Closure Information

    Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay

    Humboldt Unified School District: 2-hour delay

    Chino Valley Unified School District:CANCELED

    Mayer Unified School District: Awaiting report

    Mountain Institute JTED: Morning classes canceled

    Yavapai College: 2-hour delay

    Yavapai College Athletics: Awaiting report

    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University:2-hour delay

    Northern Arizona University: Awaiting report

    Prescott College: Awaiting report

    Acorn Montessori:2-hour delay

    Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center - Prescott Valley:2-hour delay

    Christian Academy of Prescott: 2-hour delay

    Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: 2-hour delay

    Kestrel High School: Awaiting report

    La Tierra Community School:2-hour delay

    Mingus Springs Charter School: CANCELED

    Mountain Oak Charter School: 2-hour delay

    Northpoint Academy:2-hour delay

    PACE Academy: Awaiting report

    Parkview Middle School: 2-hour delay

    Paulden Community Charter School: Awaiting report

    Prescott BASIS: 2-hour delay

    PV Charter School: 2-hour delay

    Primavera School: 2-hour delay

    Sacred Heart School: 2-hour delay

    Skyview School:2-hour delay

    Tri-City Prep: 2-hour delay

    Trinity Christian School: 2-hour delay

    Willow Creek Charter School:2-hour delay

    Yavapai County High School, Aspire High School, and Transition High School: CANCELED

    AAEC: Early College High Schools: 2-hour delay

    Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, click here to email sorr@prescottaz.com.

