Prep Soccer: Badgers brave blizzard to blank rival Bears

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Prescott High girls’ soccer team won for the fifth time in its past six matches late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, shutting out Bradshaw Mountain, 3-0, on its area rival’s slick home turf.

In a Grand Canyon Region make-up game at a snowy Bob Pavlich Field in sub-freezing temps, the Badgers extended their winning streak to three.

In the match, which was postponed from this past Saturday because of another snowstorm, junior forward Mikayla Sell paced Prescott by scoring two goals. She tallied in the 28th and 52nd minutes, respectively.

Katie Townsend, who leads the Badgers in scoring this season with 27 goals and 14 assists, tacked on an unassisted goal with 20 seconds left in regulation. Sawyer Magnett and Sydney Seely chimed in with an assist apiece for the visitors.

Prescott coach Carly Laipple said that the field conditions were “awful” because of the storm. The Badgers led only 1-0 at halftime.

“It was probably one of the most challenging games we have played [this season],” she added. “Every time we would shoot, the ball was caked in snow or ice and it would stop [moving]. It was a hard game for everybody. We had a tough time scoring the ball.”

A lock to qualify for the 4A state tournament, Prescott (9-1 overall record, 3-1 region) notched its second consecutive shutout after having blanked non-league foe Moon Valley, 3-0, at home on Monday.

On Tuesday, Bradshaw (3-6-2, 2-4) lost its third straight match, all in region, despite having posted a strong 2-1 start in league play.

Bears coach John Sterling said his girls played well defensively versus Prescott, as they focused on shutting down their rival’s primary shooters. The Badgers took nine shots and Bradshaw freshman goalie Delaney Johnson nabbed four saves.

“We used a ‘park the bus’ mentality [defensively],” Sterling added. “We are used to the wet surface on our [artificial field] turf.”

In its win over the Rockets on Monday, Prescott’s Townsend registered two goals and an assist. Sell followed with a goal and an assist, and Audrey Lockling added an assist at a rainy/snowy Bill Shepard Field.

Next up, the Badgers will face region opponent Lee Williams at 5 p.m. today, Jan. 25, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley. Bradshaw will end its season at 6 p.m. today at Seton Catholic (8-2) in Chandler.

Snow in Prescott late Tuesday afternoon will prevent the Badgers from playing at home for their regular-season/region finale vs. Mohave on Thursday, Jan. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park.

Prescott is out of contention for the region title, as the hometown team lost 2-0 to 4A No. 1 Flagstaff Jan. 12. The Eagles (9-0, 4-0 going into Tuesday), who have all but wrapped up the league crown, host crosstown rival Coconino for their regular-season/region finale at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The 16-team 4A State Tournament begins next Wednesday, Feb. 1, with eight games. Prescott is in line to host a first-round match at 6 p.m. on the 1st at Shepard Field. Laipple said that’s when she’s planning Senior Night festivities.

