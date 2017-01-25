Prep Hoops: Bears’ rally falls short, lose 4th straight

COTTONWOOD — Bradshaw Mountain boys basketball rallied in their second half, but Mingus Union’s offensive was too much as the Bears dropped their fourth straight game, 68-49.

Mingus Union scored 44 first half points but the Bears held the Marauders to 24 in the second.

The win was Mingus Union’s third in a row and fourth in their last five games.

“A couple stats that pop out are that we let them have 44 points in the first half and we held them to 24 in the second half,” said Bradshaw Mountain head coach Matt Simpson. “We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole, they got hot, they can shot the basketball, that’s what Mingus is know for, shooting the ball really well.”

Mingus Union took a 20-point lead into the locker room at the half.

Bradshaw Mountain rallied to pull to within 49-37 in third quarter but three 3-pointers in a row by Mingus Union helped squash hopes of a comeback.

Mingus Union would go up 60-37 after three quarters.

“They came out hot in third quarter, we changed things up and made some adjustments but we dug ourselves too big of a hole,” Simpson said. “Credit to them, they are playing very well. I know (Mingus Union head) coach (Dave) Beery really well so it was fun to watch his guys flourishing at the right time.”

Timmy Young led the way for the Bears with 15 points, while Elliot Paulino had nine and Blake Huntley scored eight.

After trips to Coconino, Flagstaff High School and to Mingus Union, the Bears get to return home to host Mohave on Friday night.

“We did some really good things too, believe it or not, we just need to put a full game together,” Simpson said.