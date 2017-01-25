Polish town offers Tom Hanks tiny car

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Tom Hanks fan in southern Poland says her town that once produced small Fiat cars is offering one to the actor.

Monika Jaskolska of Bielsko-Biala said Tuesday she was inspired last fall by photos Hanks posted of himself jokingly posing by Fiat 126p cars parked in Budapest, Hungary. The economy cars were made in Bielsko-Biala from 1973-2000 and the Poles still have warm feelings for them.

Jaskolska organized a public collection for a Fiat 126p for Hanks and received a huge response. A pre-1975 turquoise car has been bought and is undergoing a thorough overhaul at a private garage, at no charge. After a paint job, it is to be flown to Los Angeles.

"I hope he will love the car as much as I do," Jaskolska told The Associated Press.

She still needs to contact his agents to make the arrangements. Jaskolska said Hanks is a great actor and a "very nice person, who helps others and deserves a present himself."

Polish ATV rider Rafal Sonik, winner of the 2015 Dakar Rally winner on quad, made a large donation to the collection, allowing much of the funds to go to a local children's hospital.