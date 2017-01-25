Obituary: Max Leon Kearley

Max Leon Kearley passed away at Mountain View Manor in Prescott on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at age 97. Max was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and moved to California with his parents when he was 6 months old. He graduated from Compton, California, High School in 1936 and married the love of his life, Shirley McCall, in 1939. Max entered the U.S.Navy in 1944 and served two years. The couple had 3 children: Gary (Big Bear Lake, California), Susan Wussow (Scottsdale, Arizona) and Dale (deceased). Max and Shirley moved to Prescott in 1947 where they owned and operated the Hassayampa Court Summer Cabins for seven years. Max built their own home, and then went into the construction business. With Shirley’s help, they built many Prescott homes. He was commissioned in 1959 as General Contractor to build the new sanctuary for the First Baptist Church in downtown Prescott. At the time, Max held the highest position in the church – he straddled the trusses of the building to bolt the roof trusses together!

He and Shirley were active at the church in many capacities and were youth leaders for many years. Max was an expert skier and was still skiing

the black diamonds at Flagstaff at age 90! All his family and many friends became excellent skiers thanks to his teaching skills. His love for God, his wife and family is unsurpassed. They will remember him and miss him greatly. Max and Shirley were married for 77 wonderful years. He is survived by his beloved Shirley, daughter Susan, son Gary, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. In lieu of flowers, Shirley requests donation to St Jude Children’s Hospital.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship (formerly First Baptist Church) on Marina Street in Prescott in the sanctuary that Max helped God to build.

Information provided by survivors.