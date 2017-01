Jon Edward Ralston, 75 years, was born May 11, 1941 in Ventura, California. Jon passed away on Jan. 14, 2017, in Sun City West, Arizona.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Prescott National Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.