Letter: Political attacks

Editor:

I find it very interesting that local conservatives continue to attack Clinton, Democrats, liberals or anyone who shows concern over the president-elect’s behavior. They have won the Whitehouse and Congress, but seem to have a need to rationalize their win. It’s not just local. But rather it is a continuation of attacks on the President and categories of people they disagree with using misleading and sometimes false information.



This behavior was not originated with Donald Trump, but rather has been developing over the past eight years. Conservatives have frequently blamed liberals for this activity while completely ignoring their own egregious actions. And now they have added the call to come together while continuing to blame everyone else but themselves for the bitter divide. It is not Trump’s fault though, it is everyone’s.

We need to support the new President because we are stronger as a nation when we work together as a team. Undermining the President as the Republicans have done simply weakens the country, especially in foreign policy, like congress’s refusal to give the President authorization to fight ISIS. That has been a clear political objective of the Republicans, but it has hurt us all.

All of that being said I believe the biggest unintended consequence of this behavior is potentially the most devastating. That is the acceptance of false information as routine in both politics and daily communication. We have effectively condoned a behavior which will effect generations to come. Social media is not to blame, although it is the primary vehicle for spreading the misinformation. All of us who accept and pass on false information including the media have lowered the bar for civil discourse. This empowers those who like to attack others and diminishes the chances for compromise on almost anything. It unleashes negative emotions and makes young people suspicious of authority. That is the real problem we must face in the coming years.

David Hackathorn

Prescott