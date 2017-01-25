Column: From sports to family, there’s room to grow

“A breath of fresh air.”

That’s what my boss said when he came to me with this idea that a sports writer could chime in weekly on an editorial page and not be completely laughed out of the room.

I accepted the challenge, of course. Thinking of an interesting topic was the next hurdle, but after spending the weekend in the hospital with my son’s asthma issues, it dawned on me: “How about writing a column on raising children in today’s world?”

Add the proverbial light bulb.

My wife and I have two young children, A.J., 5, and Emma, 3, both of whom are as active and rambunctious as any other youngster their age.

A.J. is a typical boy with cars, trucks, trains and messing with his sister included in the daily routine, while my daughter Emma can’t seem to find anything she likes to wear because by lunch, we’ve seen five outfits on her already.

Let’s be honest, the world is different than it was 30 years ago, or even 10 years ago, but every generation of parents have their own unique challenges in raising a family.

And it’s our turn.

Topics can vary from using electronics in the classroom and at home, to maybe exploring why kids have no clue how to address a letter, or where to find a stamp?

I’m sure other topics will pop up along the way, including a few rants or raves that may stir the pot now and again. And if you’re ever interested in adding to my experiences, have advice, or even have your own take, feel free to email me!

Until next time, thanks for reading.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Periscope at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.