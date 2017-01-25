Column: Obama, thanks, but you blew it

This column was written a couple of years ago pretty much as is and kept on hand for when Obama left office. It has only been updated to reflect recent events.

President Obama, as a liberal Democrat I am thrilled that we had you in office rather than McCain or Romney, but man did you blow it.

This is not the usual liberal complaint that you didn’t do enough. I understand the limitations of having the opposition in Congress, and I’m aware of many of the things you did do, the administrative actions, the policies your office carried out. What you failed at, though, is something that was within your power and was the most important thing. You failed to lead. Now we’re paying the consequences.

It’s somewhat the fault of the party. You were green. Hillary should have been nominated in 2000 and given you eight years as V.P. to wise up. You naively thought any of the GOP leadership had any interest in compromise or getting things done. You wasted six years on that.

You and the Democrats in Congress mostly wasted the first two years when we had the House and Senate. The crash was horrible, but just as FDR built the New Deal on the ashes of the Great Depression, after the crash was a once-in-a-century opportunity to create a whole new progressive era. You and the Democratic leadership didn’t see the opportunity and treated it like it was just a worse-than-normal recession. Had you and Congress been the heroes middle America needed, they might well have kept the Democrats in Congress longer.

Throughout your time you thought the job was to administer the executive branch. That’s what you have staff for. Your job was to lead. You would have made a good V.P.

In negotiating with the GOP, if you thought the country needed to move ten steps to the left, but knew you couldn’t get that through Congress, you would start by conceding five steps to the right, leaving the impression that is where you thought we should be. In repeating that pattern over and over you allowed the center of the political discussion to move radically farther right than need be. That also resulted in horrible negotiations, like the sequester deal in which you gave them almost everything they wanted. It was supposed to be horrible cuts just for a few months, but which was never undone, and now is permanent. It is the new starting point for further cuts.

You complain that the left doesn’t know all that you’ve done, doesn’t appreciate it. That’s not our issue, it’s yours. Bernie and Trump have shown what effective communication is, for good and ill. Bernie has shown how you can radically change the conversation even when you lose. That’s what you should have been doing on every issue even while losing battles to a make-it-all-fail Congress. Elizabeth Warren, a lone, newbie senator, has done more to change the expectations for liberal progress on financial issues than you’ve done as president. That’s leadership.

The boiling geyser of frustration that erupted this election was there just beneath the surface since the crash. The nation desperately needed to know that Democratic leadership fully appreciated that and had plans to seriously tilt the table their way, just as the GOP relentlessly tilt it toward the top. Between a clear lack of appreciation of the seriousness, the lack of leadership on any plan, and Hillary somehow missing that message too despite what Bernie and Trump were revealing about the national mood, those who are frustrated did not see what they needed in Democratic leadership. Those frustrated, out of desperation, joined together with cultural chauvinists and the whole bunch followed someone who was shrewd enough to claim to hear their frustrations, and make them promises.

If for the last eight years you and Democratic leaders had the strength of communication going that Trump and Bernie have demonstrated, while fiercely driving the message of Bernie and Elizabeth Warren, and of my own columns, then the people would have known what to do to fix their country; let progressive Democrats lead. But, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” (Proverbs 29:18)

Yes, if Hillary had won I would have been venting this same complaint; your lack of perceiving how desperately the people need change, how big that change needs to be, and no leadership moving us in that direction.

With full sincerity I am immensely grateful for the benevolent aspects of your administration and for being the good-guy-in-chief. But, oh man, did we ever need a leader.

