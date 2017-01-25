Column: Baseball HOF voting falls short

The highly anticipated and always controversial voting for the Baseball Hall of Fame is in the books for another year. Members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) elected three players – Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Pudge Rodriguez – for enshrinement in the Hall’s plaque room. But it’s who wasn’t elected that drew the most attention.

Barry Bonds, the greatest hitter of his generation and arguably the third greatest hitter of all time behind only Babe Ruth and Ted Williams, remains on the outside looking in. Ditto for Roger Clemens, winner of seven Cy Young awards and perhaps the greatest pitcher of all time. While both men increased their vote total substantially in their fifth year on the ballot, they still fell 20 points shy of the 75% required for election to the Hall. With five years remaining on the ballot, unless the Hall’s Board of Directors or MLB change the rules of eligibility to exclude them, it is expected that both players will take their rightful place among the all-time greats in Cooperstown.



Despite their on-field accomplishments that scream “Hall of Famer,” to date Bonds and Clemens have been done in by the character clause in the qualifications language: “Voting shall be based upon the player’s record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.” If I’m counting correctly, that’s six separate requirements. If you assume that integrity and sportsmanship refer to a player’s performance on the field, Bonds and Clemens meet five of those requirements.



However, Bonds and Clemens have been embroiled in allegations of PED use, despite neither player having failed a drug test or been convicted of illegally using performance enhancers, save in the court of public opinion. But a minority block of BBWAA voters – behind the cloak of anonymity as voting has been by secret ballot, a process that will change beginning with next year’s vote - have relied on the character clause to exclude them. They’re wrong to do so.

It should be noted that the character clause was an afterthought as a qualification for eligibility. It was first invoked in 1941, eight years after Ty Cobb retired. Had it been in effect in 1936, it’s highly unlikely that Cobb, part of the Hall’s initial group of inductees, would have been voted in. Character wasn’t one of Cobb’s - pardon the pun - strongest characteristics. He famously tried to injure opponents on the field and once bragged to his biographer that he killed a drifter in Detroit in 1912. He isn’t the only member of the Hall who doesn’t qualify as a choirboy.

Cap Anson, among others, worked tirelessly to enforce baseball’s racial exclusivity. Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox, a 2014 inductee, was arrested in 1995 for punching his wife, although the charges were dropped after court-ordered counseling. Recently elected former commissioner Bud Selig presided over the so-called steroid era. He, along with many others in the sport, benefitted financially from its popularity.



It’s understandable that the baseball writers aren’t happy that a number of players made a mockery of the record books. But their stance on electing those players to the Hall makes no sense. It’s akin to the position of the folks who can’t seem to get over the last election results. It doesn’t matter what you wish had happened. The election is over. Deal with it. Likewise with the steroid era in baseball: We can’t undo what’s already been done.







The Hall of Fame doesn’t inhabit “sacred ground.” It exists to celebrate the accomplishments of great baseball players, not necessarily great men. Last I checked, everything Bonds and Clemens accomplished on the field of play still counts in the record books.



Bonds and Clemens will get in eventually, but the Hall of Fame will lack credibility as long as they are excluded. Memo to the BBWAA: It’s best to leave morality issues to those better qualified to address them.

Jordan Kobritz is a former attorney, CPA, Minor League Baseball team owner and current investor in MiLB teams. He is a Professor in and Chair of the Sport Management Department at SUNY Cortland and maintains the blog: http://sportsbeyondthelines.com The opinions contained in this column are the author’s. Jordan can be reached at jordan.kobritz@cortland.edu.