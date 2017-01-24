Reduce I-17 gridlock with reversible lanes (VIDEO)

PRESCOTT — Imagine sitting in gridlocked traffic on Interstate 17 for as long as five hours at a time.

For many Arizonans, it is not difficult to imagine; it’s reality.

Roughly once a week, drivers are halted or significantly slowed on Interstate 17, as state officials close down one or more lanes of the highway to deal with collisions.

During a meeting of the Arizona State Transportation Board in Prescott this week, Board Member Joseph La Rue, who lives in Peoria, told fellow board members that he hears more comments and questions from residents about the traffic on I-17 than on any of Maricopa County’s roads.

“Everyone uses I-17,” La Rue said.

Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) Administrator Chris Bridges outlined a proposal at the Friday, Jan. 20, meeting for building two reversible lanes in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-17.

Bridges noted that the average wait-time for a major accident on I-17 currently results in a 320-minute (more than five hours) delay for drivers. With reversible lanes, he said the wait would be reduced to about 80 minutes.

“For CYMPO, this is a have-to-do,” Bridges said of the I-17 improvement.

While the reversible lanes are being proposed on an eight-mile stretch from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point, Bridges said, “In reality, we need it from Anthem all the way up to Cordes Junction.”

The proposal for reversible lanes has been in the works for years. In April 2015, the CYMPO Board sent a resolution to the State Transportation Board, asking the state to look into partnering with private enterprise to help pay for a needed interim fix.

At that time, ADOT officials suggested the reversible-lane option. Then, in August 2015, CYMPO heard a report from Gail Lewis, ADOT’s director of public-private partnership initiatives and international affairs, on the possible options for I-17.

Among the near-term plans was the reversible-lane option, which ADOT said would help to deal with rush-hour traffic by opening to northbound traffic on Friday afternoon and evening, for instance, or to southbound traffic on Sunday.

ADOT has estimated the cost of two reversible lanes at $125 million, while a longer-term fix – three southbound lanes on a new roadway alignment and four northbound lanes – was estimated at $500 million. (Right-of-way costs were not included).

On Friday, Bridges pointed out that the current I-17 scenario (four lanes for much of the route from Phoenix to Flagstaff) has a number of impacts on the state’s residents.

For instance, he said, commerce throughout northern Arizona can come to virtual halt when I-17 closes down. Trucks carrying produce are often delayed, inconveniencing local stores and shoppers, and jeopardizing perishable cargo.

In addition, Bridges pointed out that northern Arizona residents traveling to Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport for flights often choose to spend the night before in Phoenix, because they worry that traffic congestion will prevent them from making it to their flights on time.

“It’s that bad,” he said.

The next step in the process would be final design, Bridges said, noting that the engineering costs typically come to about 10 percent of the construction cost ($12.5 million on a $125-million project).

State Transportation Board members suggested that Bridges meet with his counterparts in the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) to talk about possible funding sources for the project.

Board members also discussed the possibility of a public-private partnership, which would involve getting private investors involved with paying for the upfront costs.

ADOT Executive Officer Floyd Roehrich pointed out, however, that such a public-private partnership would require “revenues to pay (the investment) back.” While he said that might involve highway tolls, board members responded that many Arizona residents strongly oppose toll roads.

State Transportation Board members agreed that the I-17 reversible-lane project should appear on a future meeting agenda.