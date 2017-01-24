School delays Tuesday, Jan, 24

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2017 6:35 a.m.

  • Updated as of Tuesday, January 24, 2017 6:34 AM

    • School Delay & Closure Information

    Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay

    Humboldt Unified School District: 2-hour delay

    Chino Valley Unified School District: 2-hour delay

    Mayer Unified School District: Awaiting report

    Mountain Institute JTED: Morning classes CANCELED

    Yavapai College: 2-hour delay

    Yavapai College Athletics: Awaiting report

    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: 2-hour delay

    Northern Arizona University: Campus opens at 10 am

    Prescott College: 2-hour delay

    Acorn Montessori: 2-hour delay

    Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center - Prescott Valley: 2-hour delay

    Christian Academy of Prescott: 2-hour delay

    Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: 2-hour delay

    Kestrel High School: 2-hour delay

    La Tierra Community School: 2-hour delay

    Mingus Springs Charter School: 2-hour delay

    Mountain Oak Charter School: 2-hour delay

    Northpoint Academy: 2-hour delay

    PACE Academy: Awaiting report

    Parkview Middle School: 2-hour delay

    Paulden Community Charter School: Awaiting report

    Prescott BASIS: 2-hour delay

    PV Charter School: 2-hour delay

    Primavera School: CLOSED

    Sacred Heart School: 2-hour delay

    Skyview School: 2-hour delay

    Tri-City Prep: 2-hour delay

    Trinity Christian School: 2-hour delay

    Willow Creek Charter School: 2-hour delay

    AAEC: Early College High Schools: 2-hour delay

    Yavapai County High School, Aspire High School, and Transition High School: Awaiting report

    to contribute to this report, click here to email sorr@prescottaz.com.

