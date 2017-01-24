Pet Focus: Yavapai Humane Society - Amelia

A good girl for a good home.

My name is Amelia and I’m a 6 ½ year old terrier, American pit bull mix at Yavapai Humane Society looking for my forever home. I am also a “Pet of the Week,” which means my adoption fee is waived this week!

Are you my family? I’m a very sweet girl, I love affection and desire someone who will take good care of me. I am an excellent walker and will not pull you along but stay close so we can enjoy our surroundings and time together.

Meet me at the Adoptions Center at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, or call 928-445-2666. You can read my profile at www.yavapaihumane.org too. I am vaccinated, spayed and microchipped.