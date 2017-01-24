Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week - Tina

Sure, humans are smart and all, but when it comes to the things that really matter, we stand to learn a lot from cats. Just consider sweet Tina! This petite, 1-year-old gal was abandoned by her previous owner, so she could hold a grudge if she wanted. But that’s just not her style. Instead, she’s channeling her energy into excitement for a new forever home. A tortie-tabby mix with a striking, striped coat and gentle disposition, Tina can understandably be a little shy at first. But as soon as she realizes you’ve got potential as a lifelong snuggle partner, she’ll be rolling over in your lap for a belly rub! This healthy, spayed girl really embodies what is so wonderful about animals; she is more than ready to accept the past, move on, and delight in her second chance. She would probably be happy to do so alongside a friendly cat or dog, too! With a girl like Tina in your life, you’ll have a joyful, lovable reminder of the power of positivity.

Tina currently resides at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, Tina’s adoption fee is $20 to a UAF approved home. If you have questions about Tina, you can call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or visit the UAF website, www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF volunteer coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924. Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.