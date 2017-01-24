Deputy and K9 partner find 40 pounds of pot in pickup truck

ASH FORK – A Sheriff’s deputy who stopped a pickup truck on Interstate 40 for a moving violation Wednesday, Jan. 18, found 40 pounds of marijuana in the truck, Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Rebecca Savage, 25, and Eric Christensen, 28, both from North Carolina, were headed east when the deputy stopped them at about 11 a.m. The deputy talked to them about the travel plans, and the women gave him “deceptive answers to routine questions,” D’Evelyn said.

The deputy began to suspect they were carrying drugs and asked if he could search the vehicle, but was turned down.

He had his K9 partner sniff the exterior of the vehicle and the dog alerted on the bed, which was covered, D’Evelyn said, and between the cab and bed on the passenger side.

The deputy was then able to search the truck without permission, and when he did, he first checked the bed, where the K9 had alerted.

He found 24 one-pound packages of marijuana in a suitcase, more than 13 pounds in another suitcase, and four more pounds in a third suitcase, D’Evelyn said. Two pounds of the marijuana were in the form of “shatter,” which is a highly concentrated product.

Savage and Christensen were booked into the Camp Verde jail on charges of transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana and transportation of narcotic drugs.

They are each being held on a $15,000 bond.