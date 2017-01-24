Column: How high school athletics works for your kids

If you have a child that is home-schooled or a 7th or 8th grader who might like to play sports in high school you may want to read what our local schools have in place to make the experience the best it can be.

Prescott High School states on their website about the sports program there:

“The interscholastic sports program at Prescott High School encompasses grades 9 through 12. We encourage all students to try out for the programs offered. Cuts will be made for some sports. At the freshman and junior varsity levels, our programs are designed to build the students for varsity competition. The Athletic Department strives to provide a safe and rewarding experience for our student-athletes through all the disciplines related to sports. The total program of the school must consider the total development of each pupil. In the schools which serve all the students of all the people, we find boys and girls of widely varied backgrounds, abilities, and needs. The task of the school is to meet as effectively as possible the needs and interests of all these pupils.”

“The fundamental principle for competitive activities and sports is to serve the education of youth. It should both promote and supplement the regular curricular program of our schools.

*There is a $130 dollar participation fee - which can be reduced based on need - if you make the team.

Bradshaw Mountain High School athletic programs are similar in nature and their information reads:

“In the Bradshaw High School community, we strive for excellence while offering a rewarding experience for each student who participates. We take great pride in providing programs that develop our student athletes in the academic, social and athletic arenas. This experience is the responsibility of the administration, coaches, parents and the student athlete.”

“Our programs are dedicated to pursuing Victory with Honor, promoting good sportsmanship both on and off the field by the coaches, sponsors, players, and parents. BMHS promotes the highest standard of excellence in academics, athletics, and personal growth. Our stakeholders pursue Victory with Honor by teaching, enforcing, and advocating the “Six Pillars of Character”. Trustworthiness - Respect - Responsibility - Fairness - Caring & Citizenship. “The athletic program will: promote sportsmanship, focus on the team, support maximum participation, respect all stakeholders and engage in a healthy lifestyle.”

There are many (approximately 266) public and private high schools in the state of Arizona that are active members with an organization called the AIA - the Arizona Interscholastic Association which has roots that can be traced back to 1913 that help create rules, regulations and guidelines to help manage activities/competitions between schools throughout the state.

The AIA Executive Board adopted the following as their vision statement.

“Vigorously defend and promote current direction regarding the positive developments in the management of AIA business efficiently and effectively in accordance with state law, federal law and industry best practices/polices. Create a culture that fosters self-governance and ethical behavior. Teach, Enforce, Advocate, and Model the principles of the Arizona Accord and Pursuing Victory With Honor.”

AIA must be an advocate for activities programs promoting and defending AIA’s mission.

Their mission statement is to “Create and sustain an ethical culture through activities that encourages maximum student participation by providing AIA member schools with an even playing field to ensure fair and equitable competition in interscholastic activities.”

The AIA has many rules and regulations that have come into existence do to years of situations that have come up that weren’t always clear-cut that can quickly be read on their website - aiaonline.org.

There were a few additional questions the athletic director at Prescott High School, Missy Townsend, was able to answer that may help parents of kids who would like to go out for sports or other activities school related.

Some schools allow 7th and 8th graders to try-out for high school teams, junior varsity and even varsity at times, what is PUSD’s policy?

The AIA rule is that only students enrolled at a member school in grades 9-12 are eligible for interscholastic competition, practices, and tryouts (See AIA Bylaw 15.3).

I’ve also read that kids can only play 4 years of high school sports - is that true? Some parents “red-shirt” their kids while others have been held back a year - what is the maximum age they can compete in high school?

Yes, there are two rules for this (AIA Bylaw 16.6 and 15.9) The first being age limit (they have to be less than 19 years old if their birthday is after Sept. 1, if it is before Sept. 1 they are eligible) but they must keep in mind bylaw 15.9 which states: after a student enrolls in the ninth grade they have a maximum of eight semesters of opportunity and a maximum of four seasons of opportunity in each sport or activity. Semesters 1-8 must be consecutive as well.

Home-schooled kids, can they try out for sports and other activities at Prescott High School?

Yes, home school students may participate in interscholastic sports for the school whose attendance zone they reside in. The only fees are the ones associated with the participation fee. If they are home schooled the easiest way to find out about playing sports is to contact the high school athletic director as there is some paperwork that must be filled out with the school to participate (ie. birth certificate, proof of residency, grades in home school program and notarized affidavit of intent to homeschool filed with the County Superintendent, to name a few).

Can 6th graders try out for 7th and 8th grade athletic teams?

This is a middle school decision (which does not fall under the same rules as AIA High School programs. From my own personal understanding of this yes...many of the smaller schools often do this, but in Prescott we don’t tend to do it since we have enough athletes participating in each grade.

