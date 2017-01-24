Clutch! Katin Reinhardt helps Marquette upset No. 1 Villanova

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson and Darryl Reynolds missed chances to tie near the basket in the final seconds, and Marquette upset top-ranked Villanova 74-72 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2), who have been ranked No. 1 for a total of seven weeks this season.

It was the second time Marquette beat a No. 1-ranked team. The Golden Eagles beat Kentucky in the 2003 NCAA Tournament.

Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center for the kind of floor-stomping postgame celebration that hasn’t been seen in Milwaukee since coach Al McGuire paced the Marquette sideline.

He would have been proud of the Golden Eagles’ effort against Villanova. Marquette overcame poor free throw shooting and lackluster stretches in the first half to pull off the upset.

No. 2 Kansas also lost Tuesday, 85-69 to No. 18 West Virginia.

Reinhardt’s 3 from the right wing tied the game at 72 with 1:04 left.

His two free throws gave the Golden Eagles an even bigger lift.

Mikal Bridges had a season-high 20 points for Villanova.

For a while on Tuesday night, Villanova looked like it was going to pull away in another runaway.

The Wildcats built a 15-point halftime lead in spite of subpar nights from Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins, their two leading scorers.

Marquette opened the second half shooting 8 of 9 from the field, but a spate of poor free throw shooting held it back.

But it was the defending national champion Wildcats who withered in the end. Marquette finished the game on a 19-4 run. Villanova ended the night on a 2-of-13 stretch from the field.

After Reinhardt’s 3, Duane Wilson hit two foul shots with 46 seconds left to give Marquette a two-point lead.

Hart’s acrobatic tip-in of a missed 3 from Brunson tied the game again with 35 seconds, setting up Reinhardt’s game-winning free throws.

Coach Steve Wojciechowski secured the biggest win of his three-year tenure at Marquette.

No. 18 West Virginia beats No. 2 Kansas 85-69

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Esa Ahmad had hoped to improve his defense entering a matchup with No. 2 Kansas. He ended up with a career scoring night.

Ahmad got plenty of open looks at the basket and broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 27 points to lead No. 18 West Virginia to an 85-69 victory Tuesday, snapping the Jayhawks’ 18-game winning streak.

No. 1 Villanova also lost Tuesday, 74-72 to Marquette.

“I’ve kind of been passive and just passing the ball around,” Ahmad said. “I took it upon myself. My teammates looked for me and kept me positive. I love those guys for that.”

Ahmad led West Virginia in scoring over the first two months of the season but entered Tuesday’s game with four straight games in single digits.

He scored West Virginia’s first eight points against Kansas and finished 10 of 17 from the field. His previous scoring high was 19 points on two other occasions.

“We didn’t guard him and he got off to a great start,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Of a team that played exceptionally well tonight, I thought he was probably the best player in the game.”

Coach Bob Huggins said Ahmad, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound sophomore, was West Virginia’s “best chance” at beating Kansas.

“Esa had two good days of practice, and he’s our best guy at attacking the rim,” Huggins said. “He’s got size. He’s wider. He’s got those huge hands.”

West Virginia (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) blew a double-digit lead after halftime for the third straight game. Svi Mykhailiuk’s 3-pointer put the Jayhawks ahead 59-58 midway through the second half. But that was their last lead.

Kansas (18-2, 7-1) then went nearly 3 minutes between field goals. Ahmad started and finished a 12-1 run with baskets to put the Mountaineers ahead 70-61 with 4:55 left.

West Virginia limited its turnovers to eight and went 19 of 23 from the line, making nine of their final 10.

“We did both of those things today,” Huggins said. “And when we do, we’re pretty good.”

Nathan Adrian added 11 points and Daxter Miles Jr. and Tarik Phillip each had 10 for West Virginia, which beat Kansas for the fourth straight time in Morgantown.

Josh Jackson matched a season high with 22 points before fouling out for Kansas. Devonte’ Graham added 17 points and Big 12 scoring leader Frank Mason III finished with 15, tying his third-lowest point total of the season.