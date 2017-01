Have expired medications taking up space in your medicine cabinet? Now’s the time to get rid of them.

Prescott Police will be at Alta Vista Senior Living from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, to collect and destroy all pills. Please bring pills emptied into a Ziploc bag (no bottles), no syringes, aerosols or glass.

Alta Vista is located at 916 Canterbury Lane in Prescott, off Whipple, across from Sonic Drive-In. For more information, please call Shannon at 928-772-6000.