Chicago Trump signs that were taken down have gone missing

CHICAGO (AP) -- Two Chicago street signs honoring President Donald Trump that were pulled down after the then-candidate characterized the city to a "war zone" have gone missing.

Mike Claffey of the city's Department of Transportation says he doesn't know what happened to the signs since they were taken down last month after the City Council voted to remove them.

The signs had been displayed on posts near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in downtown Chicago.

One Trump sign does remain in Chicago: the 20-foot-tall letters that spell the president's name on the side of his hotel tower along the Chicago River. Mayor Rahm Emanuel wanted to pull the "architecturally tasteless" sign down even before Trump became a candidate, but there was no legal way to do so.