Obituary: Chester (Chet) Evans

Chester (Chet) Evans, age 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2017. He was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, on July 13, 1925. He was married to Edna (Carlile) on June 13, 1953.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Henry and William; and his son, Carl. Chet is survived by his wife, Edna; sons Kent, Kem, Craig and Kevin; daughter Kyria; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Chet Served during WWII in the 15th Army Air Corps 484th Bomb Group, 826th Squadron.

He attended college at Laramie, Wyoming.

Chet and brother William owned the Evans Oil Co. in Thermopolis, Cody and Powell, Wyoming.

Chet and Edna owned the Mustang Restaurant and Bar in Green River, Wyoming.

After moving to Arizona in 1981, he drove truck for Ryder before moving to Prescott in 2000, where he volunteered for New Hope.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Veterans Medical Center Building 152 (VA Chapel) 500 Highway 89.

Open house will follow service at Prescott Pines Mobile Home Resort, 1520 White Spar Road. Prescott AZ 86303.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Prescott Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.