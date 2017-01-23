Superintendent's Report: Success found all around PUSD

Living the life of a public-school superintendent in the amazing town of Prescott, my emotions can run the gamut. When one of our kids, staff or families is dealing with a challenge or tragedy, we work through it with them. We feel the pain. We also celebrate our many successes. In the Prescott Unified School District, success is happening all around us. Today, I’m going to share just a few. Like a proud father, I would like to take an opportunity to brag. If you haven’t noticed, PUSD is repeatedly one of the very best in Arizona.

On Dec. 14, 2016, the PUSD Governing Board won Arizona School Board Association’s highest honor. Over 700 people were in attendance as PUSD accepted this prestigious award. ASBA stated: “The PUSD Governing Board was presented with ASBA’s annual Lou Ella Klienz Award of excellence for demonstrating the most outstanding educational leadership this year. This award is the highest honor ASBA bestows on a governing board.”

One of my favorite parts of the 2,500-word application stated: “​The last year has been all about: innovation, high expectations, calculated risk, community, and collaboration. We are proud of our Governing Board, in its leadership. The result has been that we have not compromised what matters most and we have delivered the best product that we could possibly give to our children.” ​What makes this special is that we simply told our story. Here is the link and video: http://azsba.org/asba-connect-1-11-17/#kleinz

The next day, Dec. 15, Prescott High School teachers Courtney Check and David Stengel attended the Golden Bell Award Luncheon, and represented the State’s only high school to win the award this year. This award ​ “recognizes school programs from throughout the state that have shown outstanding successes in student growth and success.” Mrs. Check and Mr. Stengel won the award for their U.S. Block program: http://azsba.org/asba-connect-1-11-17/#golden

Courtney Check has had an incredible month. In addition to winning the Golden Bell, Courtney received a full-ride master’s degree program from University of Phoenix, was picked by PUSD student Governing Board representative Cheyenne Church, as her “mentor,” won the PUSD “Going the Extra Mile Award,” received a $4,000 grant from the PUSD Education Foundation, and was nominated for the 2017 County Teacher of the Year. I asked her to comment: “​I’m so grateful that I get to wake up and go to work every morning at PHS because it’s a phenomenal place for me to get to explore my passion for teaching and learning. My students are hilarious, thoughtful, and kind, and they motivate me to be the best I can be everyday. I’m so glad to work in a supportive and engaging environment, and I truly enjoy every moment I spend in my classroom.”

Dan Bradstreet, 28-year director of the PHS bands, took six students to the Arizona All-State Jazz tryouts on Saturday, Jan. 9. Three made first band: Lucy Morge on trumpet, Jonah Howard on guitar, and Jason Howard on upright bass. Jonah won his third all-state honors and will try for his fourth next year. (Now I am truly the bragging Dad.) The All-State Jazz Band will rehearse for two days and then perform at the Ikeda Theatre in Mesa on Feb. 2.

Speaking of Mr. Bradstreet, Dan won the William E. Richardson Program of Distinction award in 2015. To qualify for this award, the director must receive​ ​superior ratings at the State Marching, State Concert and State Jazz Festivals, as well as have students in the All-State jazz band, concert band, and Solo and Ensemble Festival. ​ At the All-State performance, Dan will be honored with another prestigious award, the​ ​O.M. Hartsell Excellence in Teaching Music Award. This award is given to educators who “demonstrate exceptional ability as a teacher of music, exhibit dedication to a comprehensive music program, and demonstrate the highest ideals and professional integrity.” Congratulations, Dan!

Stay tuned, as we have recently learned of another award. On Feb. 3, Ruben Fierros from the University of Arizona will come to PHS to award the University Cup Award. PHS was the top high school in Arizona with regard to students attending as freshmen (last year) and accumulating the highest GPA of any other group of students.

As I run out of room in this month’s column, I would like to share the final words of the winning Lou Ella Klienz award, “​We wish we had more space to share regarding this great journey in PUSD.” Thank you for allowing me to do some bragging. I want to remind you that these are your schools! Let’s all brag about PUSD!

Joe Howard is superintendent of Prescott Unified School District.